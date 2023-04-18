













That is what a Brazilian informant who previously shared information that turned out to be true, who is known only as Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) claims.

In one of his messages on Twitter, he said that part of the plot will take place in Brazil and Cuba. In this social network he commented ‘the Rockstar Games team really liked the result that Brazil brought to Max Payne 3’.

To the above, Matheusvictorbr- added ‘after that, the team planned that the prologue of the next GTA will possibly take place in Brazil, in 2003, with the murder of the parents of the protagonists, killed by rival cartels’.

Fountain: Rockstar Games (Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition).

In view of this, someone (@Metalane13) asked him if he was confident that Grand Theft Auto 6 it will definitely take place at least in Miami and parts of Brazil. His response was ‘I’m 80% confident in Carcer City, VC [Vice City]Cuba, among others’.

Carcer City is not a location in the series Grand Theft Auto but from the series Manhunt, which is also from Rockstar Games. So it would not be so strange that the study decided to take advantage of it.

I’m 80% confident of Carcer City, VC, Cuba, among others. — Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) April 2, 2022

Regarding Cuba, Matheusvictorbr- does not clarify which cities or regions of this country could appear in Grand Theft Auto 6.

At least Havana could be the most logical since it is the most important city of this Caribbean nation.

There are other informants who affirm that GTA6 It will also take place in Colombia but so far what has sounded the most is what Matheusvictorbr said-, and of course, Vice City. But this is not official.

Fountain: Rockstar Games (Manhunt).

GTA6 it doesn’t have a precise release window and that explains why Rockstar Games is so secretive about sharing precise details about what it will offer to players.

Without forgetting that a title of this caliber needs not only a great development team but also time. In that sense, one can only be patient while more information begins to flow about what this game will offer.

