Rockstar Games contextualizes the earnings for the fiscal year 2025-2026, however, this implies the year that begins in April 2024. All this would suggest that the possible launch window of the Grand Theft Auto 6 would contemplate from April 2024 to March 2025.

Here’s the press release:

“Looking forward, fiscal year 2025 is a long-awaited one for our company. Over the past several years, we have been preparing our business to launch an incredibly strong pipeline of projects that we believe will lead our company to greater levels of success. In fiscal 2025, we look forward to ushering in this new era by launching several innovative titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve more than $8 billion in net bookings and more than $1 billion in operating cash flow. tight without restriction. We look forward to maintaining this momentum by delivering even higher levels of operating results in fiscal 2026 and beyond.”

Source: Rockstar Games

As we mentioned before, although it does not point directly to Grand Theft Auto 6, we factor in the earnings they expect, as it’s unlikely another title from their studio has the ability to make as much. However, let’s remember that these are only speculations and inferences from the little data that is shown, we will have to wait more for the official statements.

About Grand Theft Auto 6

It will be exclusive to the new generation PC, PS5 and Xbox.

The installment will have two leading roles, a pair of brothers. In addition to the fact that the setting will return to Vice City, but now bigger than ever.

The previews and multiple leaks indicate that there will be a lot of DLC content, however, it’s all still hinted at information.

