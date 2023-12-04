













Fans have high expectations about Grand Theft Auto 6 and they have already set a new record for “likes” on the X platform – formerly Twitter –. The Rockstar Games image already brings together more than 1.9 million “likes” and 495,000 retweets. And obviously, the numbers only go up.

The great impression and attention that the title attracts is impressive, but let us remember that The last installment of the saga arrived ten years ago. It is inevitable that fans will be expectant and quite excited.

Although there is no certainty – even after the leaks – of what the title will bring, everyone has their eyes fixed on Grand Theft Auto 6so you’ll have a lot to deal with. The only tweet that surpasses that of GTA6 is the one that in 2020 announced the death of Chadwick Boseman. This one got more than 6.8 million likes.

Rockstar Games has been making waves even before revealing its enigmatic delivery. We are nowhere near knowing real information about the video game. What a thrill!

When does the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer come out?

On Tuesday, December 5 at 8:00 am we will be able to see the first images of what would be the sixth installment of the saga of Grand Theft Auto. We hope that the title of the video game is confirmed, along with the protagonists and the map.

Although it is rumored that The installment will have two protagonists – a man and a woman –, in addition to focusing on the map of Vice City. It is mentioned that it will have multiple DLC since the delivery will be quite extensive and will support several patches. However, they are all still rumors. Maybe tomorrow we will finally have some certainties.

