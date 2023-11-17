Still waiting for the official announcement, Grand Theft Auto 6 continues to be talked about. Recently, some enthusiasts assembled a preliminary map of the game based on video snippets leaked online. This map, according to estimates, seems to promise a game area triple that of Grand Theft Auto V, a sign of an ambitious evolution for the famous franchise. The map, the result of the meticulous work of the GTA mapping community and disseminated on X/Twitter by Jason of Gta 6 2.0, was created using the coordinates that appeared in the leaked videos to calculate the distances between various points of interest.

The most surprising fact? The distance between Vice City and Port Gellhorn corresponds to the entire extent of the Grand Theft Auto V map, suggesting significantly larger dimensions for the next chapter in the series. Although Grand Theft Auto 6 has not yet been officially announced, the wait seems to be close to over. A first trailer is scheduled for next month, and the announcement of this event alone has set the record for the most popular gaming post on X.