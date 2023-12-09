













It’s none other than Lawrence ‘Florida Joker’ Sullivan, who claims the company used his likeness without his consent. The character in question appears at minute 1:05 of the video in a news report ‘Confession written in (tattoo) ink’.

He also mentions that a tattoo on his neck gave him away and that it came from Leonida. Sullivan claimed that this fictitious criminal of Grand Theft Auto 6 It is similar to him and that is why he demands two million dollars in compensation.

The Florida Joker is an old tattoo model that ended up going viral in 2017 due to its resemblance to the DC Comics Joker. When the video of the game came out, many pointed out his similarity.

Fountain: Rockstar Games.

After this Lawrence Sullivan published a video on TikTok and noted that the character who appears in the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 this ‘inspired by him’ and invited Rockstar Games to ‘talk’.

At that time it was not clear if it was to complain about his similarity or to deepen their collaboration. The fact is that she is now suing and in another video she commented ‘Everyone says I’m hallucinating’. Apparently her mood had changed.

The Florida Joker noted that people now comment ‘I’m not the Joker from GTA 6’ and he reiterated that it is. Then he declared ‘we have to talk, GTA. We need to talk. Or not, you have to give me like a million or two’.

Fountain: Rockstar Games.

Sullivan finished by saying ‘Florida Joker is not going to allow that. You all took my image, you took my life’. So far Rockstar Games has not issued any statement regarding this issue of Grand Theft Auto 6.

