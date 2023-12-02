The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 is arriving: the wait ends this Tuesday, December 5, at 3pm Italian time. Developer Rockstar announced the news on Friday afternoon, sparking very high expectations. The trailer was first teased in a Bloomberg report last month. Another report last year, again from Bloomberg, revealed some details that could be included in GTA 6 upon its release, such as co-op with two protagonists of two different genres. Development on the next installment in the series had begun as early as 2014, just a year after GTA 5. Then, many years later, in a 2022 blog post, Rockstar confirmed that the next GTA game was in “active development.” According to the most credible rumors, GTA 6 will have a playable female protagonist, of Latin ethnicity. The character in question is part of a pair of main characters in a Bonnie and Clyde-style bank robber-themed story. Additionally, the game will be set in modern-day Vice City, a fictional version of Miami and its surrounding areas. It’s also said to have a different comedic tone than previous Grand Theft Auto games.