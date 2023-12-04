













Grand Theft Auto 6 reveals its first trailer, the hype is at its peak and it will be released in 2025









The protagonist of Grand Theft Auto 6 It’s Lucia, everything indicates that we returned to Vice City and, indeed, we are in the modern era because we have many contemporary elements: social networks, clothing, etc.

The humor of the game is even played a lot with some crocodiles loose in the neighborhoods and even what appears to be a liquor store.

At the story level it is seen that it is revolving around Lucia and who seems to be her partner. It is also seen that the game will have a lot of Latin content, because one of the images shows us a news program in Spanish that talks about a “confession in ink (for tattoos).

Lucia even says that “they should stay together” and be a team. In the end they only tell us that GTA 6 will be released in 2025.

Source: Rockstar Games

We also recommend: PlayStation Plus announces a series of special rewards for the holidays

Rockstar Games, the studio behind Grand Theft Auto 6

The history of Rockstar Games is certainly long. It is now 25 years old and was founded by brothers Sam and Dan Houser. Only Dan remains from the original team. They have more than two thousand employees and belong to Take-Two Interactive.

Grand Theft Auto 6 It will be his next installment and when it comes out in 2025 we will start with all kinds of assumptions and theories about what his next project will be, which is supposed to be the return of the Max Payne series, only that the development would be in charge of Remedy Entertainment.

Will we see Bully’s return? Another LA Noire? Midnight Club? Manhunt? You have to be aware of what is going to happen with this company in the medium term. In the meantime, enjoy what we have of GTA 6. Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 89 times, 89 visits today)