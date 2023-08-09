Take-Two, the publisher behind the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6, is once again telling investors to expect something very big to arrive next year.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Take-Two effectively pencil in the launch of GTA6 for the coming financial year – which runs from April 2024 to March 2025. But it is, again, a clear sign that Rockstar’s still under- wraps behemoth is actually not that far off.

Speaking last night in an investor call, Take-Two’s chief financial officer Lainie Goldstein spoke of a “significant inflection point” and “record levels of operating performance” on the horizon – which is all corporate speak for giant wads of cash.

“We are confident that the actions our teams are taking this year are preparing us for a strong trajectory of growth,” Goldstein said. “Through our collective efforts, we continue to believe that we are positioning our business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025 that will culminate in us delivering new record levels of operating performance next year and beyond.



“We thank all of our stakeholders for their continued support, and we look forward to delivering on this exciting next chapter.”

As a reminder, Take-Two has forecasted income of a whopping $8bn for the upcoming financial year, up significantly on current totals.

“Looking at fiscal 2025, it’s a highly anticipated year for our company,” Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick teased back in May. “For the last several years, we have been preparing our business to release an incredibly robust pipeline of projects that we believe will take our company to even greater levels of success.

“In fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in net bookings and over $1 billion in adjusted unrestricted operating cashflow.

“We expect to sustain this momentum by delivering even higher levels of operating results in fiscal 2026 and beyond.”

Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to feature a map focused on Vice City (real-world Miami) that will then be expanded over time.