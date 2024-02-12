In the latest financial report, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has made revisions to the information previously provided, fueling speculation and expectations regarding the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, one of the most anticipated launches in the world of video games. Confirmed for 2025, GTA VI remains shrouded in mystery with no official release date or month. During its last earnings report, Take-Two had forecast revenue of $8 billion for fiscal 2025, which runs from April 2024 to March 2025. This extraordinary revenue forecast had suggested that GTA VI could launch in the early months of 2025, assuming January, February or March as possible launch windows.

However, the information was recently corrected: the $8 billion forecast was reduced to $7 billion. The review has fueled theories that suggest a possible delay of GTA VI's launch to fiscal 2026, pushing its release back to April 2025 or beyond. While this theory remains unconfirmed, such a shift would explain the reduction in revenue forecasts and suggests that Take-Two will still continue to benefit from significant revenue from pre-orders of the game. Commenting on the status of GTA VI, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, underlined the company's commitment to excellence: “We strive for perfection. When we feel we have optimized the product, we will plan the release.”