As we have already reported to you, Rockstar Games has finally officially revealed exactly when we will be able to see the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. How the announcement happened, with a simple image shared via social media. You can see it for yourself above, in the Italian version.

What can we notice besides the GTA 6 “Trailer 1” date? In the background we see palm trees and seagulls. This leads one to think that the setting is the already well-known Vice City.

The vertical version of the GTA 6 image

Obviously this is only speculation for now, but the idea is strengthened by the fact that Vice City was at the center of GTA 6 rumors and leaks for a long time. It is therefore easy to read this (potential) clue shared by Rockstar Games in this way.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that the city isn’t Vice City, or that Grand Theft Auto 6 features multiple cities, with Vice City being the main one. For now we have no confirmation: we will have to wait a few days to find out more.