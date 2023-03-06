You know, the products of Rockstar Games they are among the best on the gaming market and, perhaps for this very reason, they have a strong tendency to be waited for a very long time. Among the most desired titles by video game enthusiasts there is certainly the sixth chapter of the historic saga Grand Theft Auto which, although constantly updated in the online mode of the latest title, hasn’t seen a new game for the past ten years.

Today, however, the long wait finally seems to see an end; according to a well-known insider in Rockstar Games, the next chapter of the series will be announced during the year and then definitively released towards end of 2024 or, at most, ad early 2025. To read the theories of Tez2 it seems that the company has tried to speed up the development of the game as much as possible by also cutting numerous parts and it therefore seems rather unlikely that the wait can go on too long.

The cut parts mentioned above will obviously not be lost; this time it seems that Rockstar Games wants to offer the public gods additional content also for the single-player mode and it is therefore very probable that all the missing parts will then be re-presented to us over time. DLCs ​​are never pleasing but we always talk about Grand Theft Auto and the hype for the game certainly doesn’t go down due to these trivialities; at the moment, however, we just have to wait for official news on the progress of the development.