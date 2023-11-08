Rockstar will officially announce Grand Theft Auto 6 in the coming days, it’s been reported.

Bloomberg Sources have laid out Rockstar’s likely announcement plan for the game, with a brief announcement “as early as this week” and then a trailer for the game next month, in December.

December’s trailer will come 25 years after the founding of Rockstar in December 1998, and a little over a decade since the original launch of Grand Theft Auto 5.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: What we want in Mario Kart 9.Watch on YouTube

While Grand Theft Auto 6 is yet to be officially announced, Rockstar has confirmed it has been busy building its next GTA game – and told investors to expect a windfall year in 2024, when the long-awaited project is expected to finally arrive.

GTA 6 is expected to be set in a modern day Vice City – the series’ fictional version of Miami – and star a pair of protagonists, male and female.

These details come from earlier reporting by Bloomberg on the game, which also stated that its map would slowly be expanded upon the game launched.

Yet more Grand Theft Auto 6 details hit the internet last year when Rockstar was hacked, and a trove of work-in-progress assets were splashed online. Rockstar responded to say these leaks, while disappointing, would not impede the game’s progress to release.

Recent weeks have seen fans turn to increasingly desperate measures to track down GTA 6 announcement clues from Rockstar itself. Now, it seems there’s not too much longer to wait.