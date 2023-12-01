













Grand Theft Auto 6 already has a date for its first trailer and you’re going to have to wake up early









Rockstar Games announced through statements and publications on social networks that the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will be revealed from December 5 at 8:00 am Central Mexico time.

The announcement was announced with an image in which it is possible to see the Rockstar Games logo in white and the announcement of the date and time of the first trailer of what will be Grand Theft Auto 6.

This image is accompanied by palm trees, three seagulls and a sky in purple, blue and orange tones. This could imply to some players that we would be returning to Vice City or that we are in a city that overlooks the sea.