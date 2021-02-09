Grand Theft Auto 5 has now sold more than 140m copies worldwide.

The latest staggering total for the game was revealed by publisher Take-Two during an investor call last night (via SeekingAlpha).

Perhaps more surprisingly, 2020 was the game’s best year of sales since the year of GTA5’s original launch back in 2013 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

The game is now primarily sold as an entry point to GTA Online, with copies bundled alongside dollops of in-game cash. Spending on the game’s GTA Online portion grew 28 per cent year-on-year.

“In the history of the entertainment industry, there’s perhaps no experience that’s more loved, more expansive, more critically-acclaimed and more successful than Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto,” Take-Two boss Straus Zelnick said.

There’s not much that has sold more than GTA5, though Minecraft has shifted 200m copies across all platforms.

Could GTA5 ever catch up? Well, the game is set to launch yet again later this year, on PS5 and Xbox Series S / X.