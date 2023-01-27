More changes for the team competition, the Council intervenes: “Davis is a priority for the global tennis community”. Meanwhile Kosmos and ITF prepare to face each other in court

The never-ending Davis Cup saga continues. After the sudden break between Kosmos and the ITF, the Board of the four tournaments of the Grand Slam met in Melbourne during the Australian Open to determine what will be the future of the competition. “The Grand Slam tournaments are united in supporting the Davis Cup, recognizing its historical significance and the important role it plays in increasing interest in our sport globally,” reads the statement released by the most prestigious tournaments on the circuit. “We believe there is an opportunity to initiate further discussions with the ITF and ATP regarding the future of Davis Cup with the ambition to see it restored to a world-class event with an optimal format and place in the calendar that benefits players, fans and sport in general. Protecting the sport’s heritage and safeguarding major team competitions such as the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup is a priority for the global tennis community and will receive the full attention of the Grand Slams.” See also Djokovic wins legal battle in Australia and would compete in the Grand Slam to defend his title

AND NOW? — Therefore, still changes in sight for the competition now passed into the hands of the International Tennis Federation. The ITF, as announced in recent weeks, will organize and manage the current year’s edition of the Davis Cup Finals, which will still take place according to the multi-city format of the last two events, devised by Kosmos. In fact, the phase dedicated to qualifications is scheduled for February, while the Group Stage will take place in September, with Italy still the protagonist in Bologna. Finally, the eight national teams remaining in the competition will compete for the title of world champions in Malaga.

LEGAL BATTLE — Meanwhile Kosmos and ITF would be ready to face each other in court with no holds barred. According to what was reported by “Marca”, Gerard Piqué with his Kosmos would have decided to file a millionaire lawsuit and drag the ITF before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) for the “unjustified” interruption of the contract between the two parties for the organization of the Davis Cup (for 25 years) and for the damages caused by this failure. On the other hand, according to the reports of “L’Equipe”, the International Federation would instead be the one intending to start a legal battle, referring to the delay in payments by the former Spanish footballer’s event agency. See also Dakar | Cars, Stage 8: Sainz penalized, Loeb wins

January 27 – 10.14pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Grand #Slam #tournaments #United #support #Davis #Cup #Piqué #damages..