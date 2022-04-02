After 40 days from the bronze in Tel Aviv, Odette also makes an encore in Turkey by beating the Mongolian Bishrelt to the golden score. Today debut for Lombardo in the new 73 kg category

Inexhaustible. In Antalya Odette Giuffrida once again hit the podium in a Grand Slam: like the one 40 days ago in Tel Aviv, this medal is also bronze, which came after the victory at the golden score over the Mongolian Khorloodoi Bishrelt in the -52 kg. Having left for Turkey in search of positive sensations and with the desire to find new solutions on the mat, the blue scored four victories before giving way to the semifinals: “Each match is a story apart – said Odette- and this was important because I wanted to do it. It hadn’t been planned, but I needed to find the positive sensations that were lacking in Tel Aviv: I didn’t feel myself there and I didn’t enjoy myself, while in Antalya I did it and I’m happy about it “. See also Grand Slam in Tel Aviv, Italy starts well: Milani silver, bronze for Giuffrida

THE RACE – Yesterday Odette Giuffrida overtook the Turkish Dilara Lokmanhekim, the South African Charne Griesel and the Brazilian Larissa Pimenta, before stopping in the semifinal at the hands of the Uzbek Diyora Keldiyorova and conquering the bronze against the Mongolian Khorloodoi Bishrelt. “I’m only sorry for the defeat in the semifinal – concludes the blue -. I had already beaten the Uzbek twice, so I preferred to change the strategy a bit to see how it would go, but I made some mistakes and paid for it. consequences. However I am proud of this bronze, I am not in great shape yet, but I will be at the right time. Now, look straight towards the Europeans “.

THE OTHER BLUES – With the third place of Odette, Angelo Pantano also proved himself in Antalya, seventh in the 60 kg with the successes over the Uzbek Kemran Nurillaev and the Azerbaijani Turan Bayramov. Good performance also for the very young Giulia Carnà, seventeen year old Sicilian in her first experience in a Grand Slam: “Making her debut among the seniors in the first year of junior – underlined Carnà – I think it was a great way to break the ice. the goal of every athlete in a competition is to win. I go home with the awareness that I still have to work a lot, but with the desire to get back on such prestigious mats very soon “. Today it’s up to Manuel Lombardo, who begins the adventure in the new 73 kg category, Antonio Esposito and Giacomo Gamba in the 81 kg and Irene Pedrotti in the 70 kg. See also Judo, the Olympian Pinot attacked by the French coach: "He tried to strangle me"

