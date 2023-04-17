Alex Rins triumphs in the Grand Prix of the Americas, third round of the 2023 MotoGP season. The Honda LCR rider thanks in particular the second consecutive crash in the race by Francesco Bagnaia, who recovers another zero after the Argentine one and above all after yesterday’s victory in the Sprint Race. A real pity for the Ducati rider, who has led from the start, who loses further points from the top of the general classification. A great Luca Marini finished second, on his first overall podium in the premier class with the Ducati Team VR46, followed by Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha. Only sixth place for current World Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi, not particularly on the ball but certainly happy with a result which, thanks precisely to the crash of ‘Pecco’, allows him to stretch to first place.

Bagnaia sprints well keeping Rins right behind him, followed by Miller and Quartararo both protagonists of an excellent start, while the two Ducati Team VR46s of Marini and Bezzecchi slipped to fifth and sixth position. Meanwhile, during the first lap, Martin, Alex Marquez and Aleix Espargaro lay down and immediately abandon the race.

The real twist However, the race comes to the eighth lap, when Bagnaia goes down while he was firmly in the lead, leaving the leadership to Rins. A lap earlier Miller had also crashed, so Quartararo and Marini also climbed onto the podium momentarily, with the blue who then overtook his French rival to take second place. Nothing happens in the last laps, Rins extends ahead and wins comfortably alone.