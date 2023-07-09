Max Verstappen did not begrudge the well over 150,000 spectators the big home winners’ party and also triumphed in Silverstone in front of a duo from Great Britain. The two-time Formula 1 World Champion was not deterred by a weak start and on Sunday at the British Grand Prix clinched his sixth consecutive triumph and his eighth win of the season overall.

The 25-year-old Dutchman relegated Lando Norris from McLaren and record world champion Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes to second and third place in the home race of the two Englishmen. In the classification, Verstappen extended his lead on the way to the third title in a row to an incredible 99 points over his teammate Sergio Pérez, who was still weak. The Mexican was only sixth.

Verstappen made the Silverstone days the next demonstration of power. According to official figures, 480,000 spectators came on the Grand Prix days and this time the so-called “Orange Army” – Verstappen’s fans – were not in the majority. The feared delays caused by protests by climate activists like a year ago did not come about at first. The responsible police had increased the staff again.

After a thrilling qualifying session on Saturday, when Verstappen snatched pole position from Norris at the last second, the Formula 1 spectators were offered a spectacular counterattack by their British driver right at the start of the race. In the buddy duel, Norris passed Verstappen on the inside.







“As soon as you put on the helmet, you forget everything else,” Norris emphasized at the beginning of the duel. The cheers of the fans could be heard as far as London, about 110 kilometers away. Brad Pitt, who, like fellow actor Damson Idris, lined up for the shooting of a Formula 1 Hollywood film at the British national anthem, also experienced the goosebumps atmosphere live.

Verstappen on his own

At least Verstappen was able to fend off the attack by Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri and set off in pursuit of Norris, who he says is his “best friend” in the paddock. And it didn’t take long for Verstappen to grab the rebellious rival. On the fifth lap, the two-time world champion overtook, making up for his weak start after taking fifth pole in a row. After 14 of 52 laps he was already three seconds ahead of Norris and almost five ahead of Piastri.

Tactically, Verstappen was on his own against the McLaren duo. Pérez had failed to make the top ten in the knockout stage for the fifth time, having been eliminated in the first round. From 15th on the grid, the Mexican had to work his way up the field and ended up sixth.

Others, such as Hamilton, who was third when the race was restarted, benefited more from a safety phase following a defect in Kevin Magnussen’s Haas. And the seven-time champion had the softer tires on it. “Well, wonderful,” commented Norris, who was worried about his chances in the direct duel, but was ultimately able to hold his own, while Ferrari once again had nothing to gain.







Carlos Sainz, last year’s winner, only managed tenth place, while teammate Charles Leclerc was just one place ahead. Things weren’t going so well for Fernando Alonso either, whose Aston Martin team has its impressive headquarters practically next to the track. The World Cup third from Spain was seventh. The only German regular driver, Nico Hülkenberg, dragged himself to the finish in 13th place in the Haas.

Verstappen could have been celebrated again for a long time. He also controlled this race, in the safety car phase he had the tires changed quickly, as did Norris. Everything calm, everything controlled. At the restart he once again defended his lead.

He also made that win into sporting solo entertainment after his counterattack against Norris. He achieved eight of his now 43 racing successes in this season alone, twice he had to admit defeat to Pérez. There was no other winner than Red Bull in 2023. Verstappen’s third world title in a row is becoming more and more of a mere formality this year. In just two weeks he can distance his pursuers even further in Hungary and a week later in his almost home game before he can get in the mood for the rest of the season with his absolute home game in Zandvoort after the summer break.