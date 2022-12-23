The appointment with the Bordino Grand Prixan event dedicated to historic cars which, after celebrating its thirtieth anniversary in Portofino, will stop from 26 to 28 May next year in Piedmont and to be precise in the Langhe and Roero, with a program that will be spread over three days including visits to various excellent of the territory, combining culture, good food and classic wheels.

The departure is scheduled for Friday afternoon from Alessandria, where you will experience an atmosphere “of yesteryear”, a real party with a huge audience that will encourage the pilots, many animations, with the participants rigorously dressed in period clothes. The destination of the evening will be a renowned winery in Canale d’Alba. Participants will be able to taste the specialty typical Piedmontese accompanied by wines of absolute excellencein a great environment prestige among barrique cellars, deposits and crutin dug by hand in the rock, in a spectacular underground environment with terracotta bricks. For the night the caravan will be hosted by the “Albergo dell’Agenzia”, ancient Savoy residence that was born from an idea of ​​Slow Food. Located inside a marvelous neo-Gothic complex, it is a large space where the Hotel, the University of Gastronomic Sciences with its Academic Tables and the Wine Bank coexist.

Saturday morning is dedicated to culture with a visit of the Castle of Racconigi, among the Royal Residences of Europe, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with more history and more stories to tell which offers, perfectly preserved, splendid decorations from different eras and a myriad of furnishings, expressions of heterogeneous tastes and styles. In the afternoon stop at Wine bank, one of the most important wine collections in the world; a collection of the best national labels selected by a commission of experts who will let us taste some of the most important wines in the world. Sunday return to Alessandria at Palazzo Ghilini, an authentic jewel of the Piedmontese Baroque for lunch and the awards.