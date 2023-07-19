come back the Grand Prix. Is the illusion back? Next Monday 24 at 10:35 p.m., the audience will have the opportunity to meet again on La 1 with a classic: the game in which two towns in rural Spain face each other in physical tests full of falls, water and more falls. Televisión Española faces its own challenge: Will it be able to attract the young audience that has abandoned mainstream television? Can it translate millennial nostalgia into strong viewership numbers? Will the public be willing to relive the innocence of that television that was made, as the song of the Grand Prix“for the grandfather and the child”?

“This is the Summer Grand Prix and we have a good time here,” promises Ramón García in program number 4, whose recording EL PAÍS attended on Tuesday. After the test of The nursery, in which the contestants climb ramps dressed as giant babies to catch bottles while their opponents throw huge candies at them, García interviews “one of our chubby babies”, as he calls them. “Estela, what is your mother’s name?” he asks her. “Mari”, answers the contestant. “Well, Mari will be watching us, so she looks at the camera and say ‘My mom spoils me,'” the presenter proposes. Estela obeys. It is like a time machine to a television that she considered that making entertainment for all ages meant infantilizing (literally and metaphorically) adults.

“The program started from a very simple logic: everyone is amused to see someone tripping,” explains Francesco Boserman, creator of the original format, which was broadcast on the public channel until 2005. To combat the arrival of private ones, RTVE resorted to the same weapons as Telecinco: the sense of the Italian show. Boserman triumphed with Hello Raffaella and What do we bet, white formats that combined the spontaneity of the anonymous with the grace of the famous. The executive producer of this new stage is his brother, Carlo Boserman, who invokes the spirit of Chaplin or Buster Keaton. “He Grand Prix it doesn’t bother anyone and it has the simplest humor in the world: the banana peel”, he says. But she added an extra local factor: the village festival.

More information

Grand Prix came from a tradition that began on Italian radio with Campanile Serawhich in 1965 appeared on television as games without borders, a European initiative that pitted peoples from all over the continent against each other to promote values ​​of camaraderie, sportsmanship and self-improvement. It was said that this adaptation came from President Charles de Gaulle to strengthen the friendship between French and German youth. In 1990 he won Jaca (Huesca). When Televisión Española asked Boserman for a summer contest in 1995, the producer brought in the ideologue of Campanile Sera, Popi Perani, and added evidence that evokes the spirit of town fairs (the hot potato), amusement parks (the crazy trunks) and the most recognizable element of Spanish festivals: the heifer. To secure the falls, he dressed the bowling contestants and soaped the ramps to secure the slips. The equation was irresistible: Grand Prix it came to average a 36% average audience in the summers of the nineties.

In 2005, the game came to an end with a 20% audience, a quota that today only events such as Eurovision, sports finals, the final of Your face is familiar to me or Ana Rosa Quintana’s interview with President Sánchez, but which at that time was considered insufficient for a program that required unprecedented production deployment. By then reality television and gossip magazines, much cheaper to produce, had made the audience more cynical. In the 2000s, the children had grown up, they had internet and cell phones and they wanted to see other things: the Grand Prix it had become obsolete, a relic of another time.

But today that other time, much more naive and simple (at least in appearance), is a fetish for those children who are now in their thirties. The millennial generation is characterized by an almost obsessive love for everything they consumed in their childhood, so that when last year Ibai Llanos explored the possibility of reviving the Grand Prix for his Twitch channel, he aroused a fervor that convinced Televisión Española that perhaps those children who grew up with Ramón García will want to watch TV again as a family now that they themselves have small children.

“People have spent years asking on the networks for the return of the Grand Prix”, assures Carlo Boserman. “I tried every year, without success, until Ibai moved the issue and showed that there was an audience. In my entire career I have never seen so much media coverage for a comeback, which gives me hope that people want to return to the Grand PrixHe wants to laugh and not think,” he continues. This return is a litmus test because it is the first time that a movement on social networks has managed to revive a television format in Spain. Will that nostalgia remain in an anecdotal bubble?

The new heifer of the ‘Grand Prix’ of 2023, behind the scenes. DAVID EXPOSITO

Spanish television has decided that the only way to save the television of the future is by turning to the television of the past. The return of there you is working, Amazon Prime Video has adapted yellow mood and it has been announced that they return Password, Triumph operation after the return of Who wants to be a millionaire. They are formats that do not require explanation. “We are trying to build a program for all audiences, from zero to 99 years old,” says Gabriela Ventura, who began as an assistant director in 1995 and is now directing this new stage. This old mentality, almost anti-establishment in current times, challenges audiovisual consumption: today parents watch platforms while their children watch the tablets or the cell phone, but perhaps they would like to sit down again to watch TV with the family and recreate that warmth of home from their own childhood. After all, what child is not going to like a good blow?

Ibai Llanos was about to be part of the new team, but his schedule did not allow it. Ramón García repeats, of course, and is accompanied by Cristinini (streamer of the Llanos team, who, when commenting on the tests, recovers the radio spirit of Campanile Sera), the actress Michelle Calvó and the comedian acrobat Wilbur. “The challenge was to update the image and the language, but maintaining the essence,” says Ventura. What has changed the most is what is not seen (or yes): the production budget. Carlo Boserman recalls that the pre-productions of the Grand Prix classic lasted more than three months. “In the past, almost everything was direct because post-production was very complicated. We were carrying the Betacam tapes. But today post-production is digital and therefore it is easier, faster and cheaper. That is why today almost all the programs are recorded or live. We have had to prepare the pre-production with a lot of effort. A lot of effort, ”he admits.

Everything changes so that everything stays the same. According to her director, the biggest change is the contestants themselves: today the culture of exercise makes Spanish youth fitter in the nineties. “The big difference is that before they came and that’s it, but now they train, now they have their sports centers,” she says. And now they are less reckless. Then, when the security measures were much less strict than now, some intrepid man with the air of a bullfighter ended up in the hospital after being run over by the heifer.

in the new Grand Prix there is no heifer by the animal protection law. Instead, a surprisingly muscular stuffed animal caused a sensation on social media, where many people found it disturbingly sexy. For now, the new Grand Prix, which will include unpublished tests, has managed to generate transmedia and intergenerational conversation, terms that sound very good in market studies. Whether all that post-ironic chatter translates into spectators or remains a millennial anecdote and cosmetic nostalgia is another story. To find out who wins the big final challenge of this Grand Prix We will have to wait until next Monday.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.