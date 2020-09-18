You will be present, this September 19, at the Fête des Terres de Gonesse, which will see the birth of a convergence of struggles against useless and imposed projects in the far north-east of Paris. Can you remind us, first, how bad these projects are?

Didier Mignot These three projects, in fact, are only one subject: that of the development of the Île-de-France region. Serving whom or rather for the benefit of whom? Financial interest or general interest? They have the same coherence and come under the same logic: regional development in the service of finance. They are part of the perspective of regional competition at the level of France and Europe, which does not care about the interests of the populations.

At this time of the century, we must not do anything that is irreversible. This is the advantage of the alternative Carma project on the Triangle de Gonesse, which the Front de gauche group in the region supports. A citizen and evolving project that allows adaptation. On the other hand, if we concrete the Triangle de Gonesse, it’s screwed up. I don’t think we will be putting fields back in twenty years.

Was there not insufficient or even absence of consultation on these projects?

Didier Mignot The populations are kept apart, including local elected officials, who, despite political differences, can come together on a number of subjects concerning the development of their territories. We must fight to obtain the crumbs of concertation. It’s not acceptable. A consultation on the T4 piloted by ADP, that does not make any sense, it is not serious!

Grand Paris Aménagement, created at the end of 2017, absorbed the Plaine de France public planning establishment (EPA). A merger-absorption which also covers the development of the Triangle de Gonesse. Or, a much larger establishment, geographically distant from the places it is developing. In fact, local elected officials no longer participate, or very far, in decisions. This is a clear political will to exclude them. What then of the populations, less and less associated on subjects which concern them at the highest point. In which region do we want to live? What do we want to leave to future generations? With the acceleration of climate change, such consultation is essential.

Faced with the new challenges, which the health crisis poses with acuteness, our group has requested a revision of the master plan for Île-de-France (Sdrif). Our proposal was rejected by the current majority.

How to think about a redevelopment for Greater Paris and the region that is respectful of populations and the environment?

Didier Mignot It is a popular aspiration that is shared more and more, because we are jostled by the climate emergency. Another redevelopment must preserve agricultural land as much as possible, develop short circuits and fight against atmospheric pollution. Do our populations need so many shopping centers? Certainly not. On the other hand, there is a need to relocate clean industries. There is real potential in Île-de-France, for example, in medical research or in research and development for “clean” air transport.

What interest is there today in building terminal 4 at Roissy, apart from private financial interests? The same question arises for the CDG express train, which is nothing other than the bridal bouquet in the basket of the privatization of ADP.

At the time of Brexit, Valérie Pécresse, LR president of the region, said she wanted to make one e “smart region” and be active in welcoming the major financial centers of London. Instead of activating to relocate globalized finance, our region would benefit from relocating a clean industry and leading, listening to the people, a real ecological development project. It’s possible. It is by taking this path that we will make Île-de-France shine in the world.