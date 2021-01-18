Mr. Prime Minister,

The inhabitants of the Greater Paris Metropolis and the entire Ile-de-France region have long suffered from a lasting housing crisis. The situation continues to deteriorate due to the economic and social crisis following the pandemic.

The number of applicants for social housing has reached records, as has the number of poorly housed people. At the same time, the construction of housing and in particular social housing collapses.

This situation is unbearable. It generates hundreds of thousands of human tragedies, of poorly housed people or worse on the street, while at the same time the construction industry in Ile-de-France is preparing to lose tens of thousands of jobs in the during the year 2021.

In such a context, the total absence of government measures to support construction and in particular social housing is incomprehensible.

It is caricature and irresponsible that the stimulus plan has made absolutely no budget for construction aid.

At a time when the health situation is further amplifying the economic and social crisis, there is an urgent need to change course. We ask you, as well as the urge to initiate as soon as possible an emergency plan for housing, by helping the construction of social housing by massive aid to the stone of 5 billion euros at the national level, to initiate the construction of several hundred thousand social housing units. Only such an initiative is likely to give hope to millions of housing seekers and allow the building sector to revive.

This relaunch of construction should be an opportunity to accelerate the ecological transition of the building sector. We propose that it be carried out on the basis of virtuous constructions from an environmental point of view, with buildings made from bio and geosourced materials, which minimize the use of concrete.

These new dwellings will have to be massively built in wood frame, and use stone, hemp, raw earth and straw, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as much as possible.

In Ile-de-France, the resource of organic and geosourced materials, earth, straw and hemp in particular, is very abundant. You have to use it.

This relaunch of construction should not oppose emergency measures to free the hundreds of thousands of empty housing and second homes in Ile-de-France. Empty housing in the Region must be requisitioned as quickly as possible, and empty housing and second homes must be taxed to free tens of thousands as quickly as possible to house the poorly housed. It is also necessary to extend the framework for private rents to curb the surge in rental prices which makes a part of the population precarious and excluded. For housing more than ever there is an emergency.

This is why Mr. Prime Minister, we are asking for a meeting, in order to present our proposals to you, and so that measures can finally be taken.

Please accept, Mr. Prime Minister, the expression of our highest consideration.

SIGNATORIES:

Marie-Hélène AMIABLE, Mayor of Bagneux (92)

Jean-Noel AQUA, Paris Metropolitan Councilor

François ASENSI, Mayor of Tremblay-en-France (93)

Jacques BAUDRIER, Paris Metropolitan Councilor

Jacqueline BELHOMME, Mayor of Malakoff (92)

Patrice BESSAC, Mayor of Montreuil (93)

Hélène BIDARD, Paris Metropolitan Councilor

Stéphane BLANCHET, Mayor of Sevran (93)

Nicolas BONNET-OULALDJ, Paris Metropolitan Councilor

Philippe BOUYSSOU, Mayor of Ivry-sur-Seine (94)

Ian BROSSAT, Paris Metropolitan Councilor

Stephanie DAUMIN, Mayor of Chevilly-Larue (94)

Patrick DOUET, Mayor of Bonneuil-sur-Marne (94)

Jean-Philippe GAUTRAIS, Mayor of Fontenay-sous-Bois, President of the Forum Métropolitain du Grand Paris

Patrick JARRY, Mayor of Nanterre (92)

Djeneba KEITA, Vice-President of the Greater Paris Metropolis

Patrice LECLERC , President of the Group of Elected Front de Gauche et Citoyens de la Métropole du Grand Paris, Mayor of Gennevilliers (92)

Michel LEPRETRE, President of the Grand Orly Seine Bièvre Territory, Vice-President of the Greater Paris Metropolis

Anne-Gaëlle LEYDIER, Metropolitan Councilor of Villejuif (94)

Gilles POUX, Mayor of La Courneuve (93)

Laurent RUSSIER, Metropolitan Councilor of Saint-Denis (93)

Abdel SADI, Mayor of Bobigny (93)

Olivier SARRABEYROUSSE, Mayor of Noisy-le-Sec (93)

Azzedine TAIBI, Mayor of Stains (93)

Patricia TORDJMAN, Mayor of Gentilly (94)

Cécile VEYRUNE-LEGRAIN, Advisor of Vitry (94)