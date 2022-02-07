Spike Chunsoft will remove from PlayStation Store Japanese the title Grand Kingdom and related downloadable content on February 28thwhile the game servers are scheduled to close the following day.
In the West, although the game servers have been closed since 2019, the English version published by NIS America continue to remain available for purchase on ours PlayStation Store.
Source: Spike Chunsoft Street Gematsu
