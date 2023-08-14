Another decisive week for Donald Trump. The favorite candidate in the Republican primaries for 2024 could face his fourth indictment in less than five months in the coming days for his attempts to punch a punch in Georgia in 2020. Fulton County Attorney General Fani Willis, who has been investigating for two years and a half what happened – how Trump and his allies asked senior state officials to “find” the necessary votes to turn the score around – will soon present the case to a grand jury in Atlanta, before which two witnesses will testify on Tuesday that they had previously been cited. It is the clearest indication that Willis will present her case before the jury ahead of schedule.

Trump’s probable indictment will be in this state case, like the one in New York for the stormy daniels case (the payment of a bribe to a porn actress to buy her silence in the 2016 campaign), and unlike the accusations of Florida, for the Mar-a-Lago papers, and Washington, for his attempt to reverse the result of the 2020 presidential elections, which culminated in the attack on the Capitol by a mob of his followers. The last two charges are federal in nature.

Although Willis has avoided commenting on a specific date, sources in his office said on Saturday that he will seek charges by the end of the week, while the security measures around the court become increasingly visible and part of his team has been working remotely for years. weeks to avoid risks.

If Trump is indicted in Georgia, it would be his fourth indictment in less than five months, and the second stemming from his efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. He was charged Aug. 1 in Washington federal court with orchestrating a conspiracy to reverse the electoral results, as a result of the investigation led by special prosecutor Jack Smith, also responsible for the investigation of the classified documents that Trump took to his residence in Mar-a-Lago.

In Georgia’s charge sheet, Trump may be accompanied by around twenty defendants. The events date back to the period between November 2020 and early January 2021, when, at the direction of the then acting president, people from his circle, including his former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, maneuvered to turn around the electoral marker in that State, in which Joe Biden won by a narrow difference in votes. Giuliani recently admitted that he had lied about the practices of two election officials by claiming there had been fraud.

The two witnesses called to testify Tuesday are Geoff Duncan, the former lieutenant governor of Georgia, a Republican who has criticized Trump’s false conspiracy theories about voter fraud in 2020, and a freelance journalist, George Chidi. Both confirmed this Saturday that they have received instructions to appear on Tuesday in Atlanta. “I will certainly answer any questions that are put to me,” Duncan said. Like him, the senior staff of that State, in the hands of the Republicans, rejected Trump’s requests and even George Kemp, the governor, even revalidated his mandate in the midterm elections after refusing to cheat and being one of the critics. most conspicuous of Trump’s electoral delirium.

The main evidence of the cause is the recording of the call that Trump made on January 2, 2021 to the Secretary of State of Georgia, the also Republican Brad Raffensperger. “I just want to find 11,780 votes”, one more than those garnered by Biden in that state, Trump is heard asking in the audio. The still acting US president – ​​Biden took office on January 20 – berated Raffensperger, tried to fawn over him, pleaded with him to act and threatened him with vague criminal consequences if he refused to act. But the Secretary of State rejected Trump’s request, explaining that it was based on disproven conspiracy theories. Raffensperger made it clear to the magnate that Biden’s victory in Georgia by a margin of 11,779 votes had been legitimate. “The data that you handle is incorrect,” he replied to Trump.

In addition to the phone call to Raffensperger, Willis has examined a breach of voting machines in a rural county and a plot to use fake voters in an attempt to capture the votes of that swing state – decisive for the national electoral result – to defeat to Biden. The journalist Chidi wrote about a secret meeting of those fraudulent voters in the State Capitol in December 2020, and that is why he has been called to testify.

Crowned in Iowa

As he has been doing in previous charges, and by extension in each case against him, Trump accuses the justice system of political persecution instigated by the Joe Biden Administration. In a post on his social network, Truth Social, published this Saturday, the former president once again described the Georgia investigation as a “witch hunt.”

The serious judicial front before him – the three accusations made and the foreseeable fourth are criminal, which implies jail sentences if found guilty – does not prevent the ex-president from being crowned poll after poll as the favorite candidate for the Republican nomination for the White House in 2024. This Saturday there was a mass bath in Iowa, the state in which the primaries will start in January. At the Iowa State Fair, a half-country, half-political event, with barbecues and pig roasts and all the paraphernalia of pennants and rosettes, Trump unseated his rivals Ron DeSantis -who is ahead of him by 34 points- and Vivek Ramaswamy, who they only managed to attract the attention of a few hundred supporters. The arrival of Trump’s motorcade, among a cloud of secret service agents, was the staging of his leadership. Candidate Nikki Haley, former Trump ambassador to the UN, also participated in the Des Moines pilgrimage. The fair is an unavoidable political appointment for those aspiring to win in that Midwestern State.

