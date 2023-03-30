The grand jury that must decide the indictment of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) for a payment to the porn actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for his silence, he will take a month off, according to several US media outlets this Wednesday.

This recess of the grand jury -a body that studies several cases at the same time and decides whether or not there is a basis for holding a trial- responds to a previously agreed schedulesays the Politico.com portal, so it has not been specifically decided in relation to the Trump case.

In fact, It is scheduled to meet on Thursday, but to see a different case, and it will be from then on when a break is taken, which coincides with Holy Week and the week after Easter, which are used by many Americans as vacation periods.

The grand jury does not usually officially communicate its programming or detail the cases it is dealing with each day, but it is known from leaks to some media that it did deal with Trump’s case last Monday, to request a second testimony from David Pecker.

Trump announced in November his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the 2024 elections.

Pecker, the former owner of The National Enquirer, was allegedly summoned to explain what he knew about the $130,000 payment to Daniels, as he allegedly tipped off Trump that Daniels was planning to publish his testimony about a sexual relationship with Trump and was seeking a media outlet. that I would like to do it.

With this pause, attention paid to the grand jury will be relaxed after ten days ago Trump himself assured that its 23 members were going to confirm his accusation and immediately afterwards he would be arrested, which finally did not happen.

And if that notice from Trump brought together numerous media at the gates of the court where the grand jury meets, in recent days its presence has been declining, as have the groups of people demonstrating for or against the former president. .

EFE