Fulton County Superior Court Justice Robert McBurney during a hearing on January 24 in Atlanta. John Bazemore (AP)

One of the investigations opened against Donald Trump, regarding his attempts to reverse the electoral defeat in 2020 in the State of Georgia, has taken a discreet step forward today. A judge has allowed the disclosure this Thursday of part of the conclusions of the report of a special grand jury that can be summarized in two: that in the presidential elections of November 2020 in Georgia there was no electoral fraud, and that “one or more” of the witnesses who testified in the investigation could have committed perjury, that is, lied under oath.

However, the recommendations of the grand jury on the imputation of charges – which must be decided by the prosecution – are kept secret. Among the witnesses called to testify in the case, which has been going on for two years, are people close to Trump such as Rudoph Giuliani, who was his personal lawyer while the tycoon occupied the White House and who allegedly spread various hoaxes to cement the theory of fraud. Also the governor of the State, Brian Kemp, a Republican who stood up to Trump by refusing to support the punch that he intended, and who on November 8 revalidated the governorship at the polls, a victory that was a setback for the Republican leader . Another of the witnesses is Brad Raffensperger, who was then Secretary of State for Georgia and who on January 2, 2021 received a call from Trump himself that was the trigger for the case.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state,” Trump told Raffensperger, referring to the 11,779-vote margin that Biden won in Georgia. Four days later, a mob of supporters of the still president stormed the Capitol in Washington to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s electoral victory.

Judge Robert McBurney of the Fulton County (Georgia) Superior Court has decided to publish three parts of the special grand jury report: the introduction, the conclusion, and the part concerning suspicions that some witnesses in the case may have lied under oath. The telematic publication of these fragments does not shed much light on the case, beyond the indications of perjury, the details of which Judge McBurney has kept secret so that the people involved have the opportunity to defend themselves.

Trump, a candidate for the White House in 2024, has other cases open, including investigations by the Department of Justice for withholding classified material after leaving office and for his role as instigator of the assault on the Capitol, on January 6, 2021. , four days after the call to the top Georgian official. The tycoon also faces separate investigations for irregularities in his businesses in New York, in addition to other secondary ones for his alleged payment to a porn actress to buy his silence about the relationship they would have maintained, and another more residual as accused of rape by a writer, in an event that would have happened decades ago. In November, the Justice Department appointed a special prosecutor, Jack Smith, to oversee cases involving Trump.

The special grand jury appointed to investigate the attempted potluck in Georgia had no power to issue indictments, only recommendations, and the decision on whether to ultimately charge will rest with Fani Willis, the district attorney. The special grand jury did have the prerogative of calling witnesses, such as, in addition to those cited, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who with his repeated refusal to appear contributed to delay the process.

