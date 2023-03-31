Donald Trump was indicted this Thursday by a grand jury in New York for a alleged irregular payment to buy the silence of a porn actress in 2016this makes him the first former president of the United States who will have to sit on the bench of justice.

Yet still there is still a long way to go in this long judicial process which has only just begun.

The accusation against Trump and his appearance to read him the charges may suppose a new element of tension in the United States, since It will be an issue that will weigh on his political career and next year’s elections.



Donald Trump was criminally indicted Thursday by a New York state court, something unprecedented for a former president of the United States and that it is just the first step in a long legal path.

What will happen now?

It’s sure to say

‘not guilty’

On Thursday night, prosecutors contacted Trump’s lawyers to set a date for him to appear in court in New York, where he will be formally notified of the indictment.

The billionaire’s lawyer reported that Trump would appear in court on Tuesday.

However, if you refuse to appear, You could be arrested and then you would have to be “extradited” from Florida, where he resides, to New York, since each state has its own judicial system.

In this scenario, the Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, said on Twitter that he would not cooperate too much, despite the fact that the Constitution prohibits him from opposing the transfer.

However, according to the US media, Donald Trump should agree to appear before the New York court, something that the same lawyer for the former Republican president confirmed this Thursday.

“We expect the arraignment to take place on Tuesday”Susan Necheles said in an email, without elaborating.

“You will be photographed, fingerprinted, and Trump will be brought before a judge who will ask him how he intends to plead: it’s sure to say ‘not guilty’“, explains Carl Tobias, professor of law at the University of Richmond, Virginia.

The jury voted this Thursday to accuse the former president

The long legal process that comes for the former president

It is likely that the former president’s lawyers will fight a legal battle to try to invalidate the accusation, perhaps arguing that the investigation was incriminating or alleging a form defect.

If that doesn’t happen, the normal course of justice envisions three scenarios:

– Drop the charges, something relatively frequent and that could occur with the arrival of a new prosecutor. However, it is unlikely to happen in Trump’s case given his impact.

– That the defendant reach an agreement with the prosecutorss and agree to plead guilty to avoid trial and thus get a lighter sentence. This is even less likely given that Trump vehemently repeats that he has done nothing wrong.

– Let it go to trial. However, you must first follow several procedures and several preliminary hearings must be held.

Once again, Trump’s lawyers are likely to use every possible strategy to delay the terms.

Will he be able to run for president?

In the United States, a person charged or even convicted criminally can run for any office and be elected; so regarding this investigation, Donald Trump may run as a candidate for his second presidential term in 2024.

In order to work as an official, the Constitution only establishes one exception: having participated in an “insurrection” or in a “rebellion” against the United States.

Trump, who launched his 2024 presidential bid in November, It is also the subject of an investigation by federal justice for his role in the storming of the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, but no charges have been brought against him at this stage.

The facts that led to the impeachment of Donald Trump

The New York justice opened an investigation in 2018 around an alleged payment of $ 130,000 to the porn star Stormy Daniels, just before the 2016 presidential elections, to hide an alleged extramarital affair with Trump.

The amount had not been declared in the accounts of the campaign of the Republican candidate, with which would violate state election laws, and was recorded as “legal fees” on the books of his New York-based company.

In January of this year, Manhattan Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg turned the case over to a grand jury.

In the United States, the grand jury is made up of citizens chosen by lot who are responsible for investigate with complete confidentiality to determine if there is sufficient evidence to file formal charges against a suspect.

After listening to various witnesses, in mid-March the grand jury invited Trump to testify, an indication that he was nearing completion of his job. The former president refused and called on his followers to demonstrate against a future “arrest”.

On Thursday, the grand jury met at 2:00 p.m. with the three prosecutors in charge of the case in attendance, according to The New York Times. After three hours of closed-door deliberation, the jury was in favor of an indictment.whose positions are not yet public.

