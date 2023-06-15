Former Marine Daniel Penny, after being arrested for the death of Jordan Neely, on May 12 in New York. BRENDAN MCDERMID (REUTERS)

A Manhattan grand jury voted Wednesday to indict Daniel Penny for the May death of Jordan Neely. The clear path to the accusation was confirmed to the CBSNews information chain by the lawyer of the victim’s family. The white ex-marine was charged a month ago with reckless homicide for the suffocation death of Neely, black, on May 1 aboard an F line train in the New York subway. The victim, a homeless man with mental problems who lived with street imitations of Michael Jackson, suffered an outbreak in the carriage and was reduced to suffocation by Penny, while a passenger recorded the scene with his cell phone.

The delay in charging Penny, who was released without charge after giving a statement on the day in question, had exacerbated the spirits in New York, with numerous protests over the alleged passivity of justice -Penny was not arrested until almost two weeks later- , while the hard wing of the Republicans made him a symbol to attack the Democrats, who control the city’s institutions. The racial question also surfaced as a grievance, becoming a thrown weapon between both sides.

A 24-year-old former sergeant of the Marines, Penny reduced Neely, 30, who minutes before had suffered a crisis and was complaining loudly about how hungry he was and how dangerous he was in several police departments. be willing to die, according to witnesses. The murder reignited the debate about the notorious deficiencies of the city’s support systems for the homeless or with mental illness, in a legislature, that of Mayor Eric Adams, marked by cuts in some social programs and by proposals rejected by professionals, such as his attempt to admit the most seriously ill patients to hospitals against their will. Neely met both conditions, since in addition to being homeless he had a documented history of untreated psychiatric disorders, as well as a history of misdemeanors and misdemeanors, such as sneaking on the subway.

The ex-marine, whose lawyers opened an account to raise funds for the defense on a far-right affiliation portal, assured that he acted in self-defense and to defend other passengers on the train, and that he had no intention of causing Neely’s death. The witnesses who were traveling in the car stressed that the victim did not threaten or physically attack anyone before Penny tackled him with the aforementioned key around his neck.

Penny turned herself in in mid-May and appeared for the first time in Manhattan Criminal Court nearly two weeks after the event on a reckless manslaughter charge, after which she was released on $100,000 bail. The charge or charges contained in the grand jury indictment will be dropped shortly, according to local media. If convicted, Penny could face up to 15 years in prison under New York law. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has declined to comment.

