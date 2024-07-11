Jakarta (WAM)

Dr. Maruf Amin, Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, discussed with His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, ways to enhance joint cooperation and mechanisms to confront “Islamophobia.”

This came during the meeting that took place between the two sides yesterday at the Indonesian presidency. Dr. Marouf Amin welcomed the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, to his second country, Indonesia, stressing the importance of the Grand Imam’s visit to Indonesia and the Indonesian people’s love and affection for the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and their great respect for Al-Azhar Al-Sharif as their primary religious and scientific authority.

The Vice President of Indonesia also stressed the need to continue working with Al-Azhar and the Muslim Council of Elders to present the correct image of the Islamic religion, to introduce its moderation and tolerance, and to explain its truth to Western youth, pointing out the danger of the growing phenomenon of Islamophobia in Western countries, and the threat this poses to the security and stability of Muslim communities.

For his part, His Eminence the Grand Imam stressed Al-Azhar’s constant endeavor to introduce the moderation of Islam, as Al-Azhar and the Muslim Council of Elders held rounds of dialogue between the East and the West and international conferences on the status of women in Islam, and other conferences calling for activating the use of the term “citizenship” instead of “minorities” and what this entails in terms of empowerment and equality among all without regard to religion, race, gender or color. Al-Azhar also presented the concept of positive integration among all citizens in one country.