Grand Hotel – Intrigues and passions: the plot of the next episode, the third

What will happen in the next episode (the third) of Grand Hotel – Intrigues and passions? The new Spanish TV series airs on Canale 5 from Wednesday 9 June 2021. The third episode is scheduled for 23 June, again in prime time from 21.25. Two episodes are broadcast for each episode. Let’s see together the previews and the plot of the episodes of the third episode of Grand Hotel scheduled for June 23, 2021.

The episodes aired during the third episode are entitled The Blood Moon and The Missing Jewel. Ayala, after discovering Julio’s real identity, teams up with him to continue the investigation of her sister. The two, once it is established that behind these crimes there is the shadow of a serial killer, they entrust themselves to Alicia who offers to lend them her help. The latter will be in danger right in the Grand Hotel. The woman will have to deal with the killer, armed with a knife. The attempted murder will lead the investigation to a turning point: we will discover that the man strikes only on full moon nights. Then, according to the previews of the next episode of Grand Hotel, the situation will precipitate for Belen too: her lies about pregnancy will turn against her. Finally, thanks to a detail of a missing jewel, new connections will emerge between Diego and Cristina.

Streaming and tv

We have seen the plot of the next episode (the third) of Grand Hotel, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, will be broadcast in the clear – for free – on Canale 5 from Wednesday 9 June 2021. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free platform MediasetPlay.it. Always on MediasetPlay it will be possible to review the various episodes thanks to the on demand function.