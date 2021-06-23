Grand Hotel – Intrigues and passions: the plot of the next episode, the fourth

What will happen in the next episode (the fourth) of Grand Hotel – Intrigues and passions? The new Spanish TV series airs on Canale 5 from Wednesday 9 June 2021. The fourth episode is scheduled for 26 June, again in prime time from 21.25. Two episodes are broadcast for each episode. Let’s see together the previews and the plot of the episodes of the fourth episode of Grand Hotel scheduled for June 26, 2021.

The episodes aired during the fourth episode are entitled “The stolen letter” and “The blood of the girl”. First of all there will be the discovery of Cristina. After hugging her brother Julio again, the woman will be able to confess to him what happened in the hotel before being fired. The young woman will reveal that Diego (Pedro Alonso) attempted to kill her after having stolen a letter capable of framing Donna Teresa (Adriana Ozores), who instead threatened her with death in order not to be exposed. Cristina then pretended to be dead.

According to the previews of Grand Hotel – Intrigues and passions, Cristina will really lose her life, as she will be killed with a meat mallet and her corpse will be found Catalina. After the tragedy, Donna Teresa will have the new maid conceal the body, who will also have the task of erasing all traces of blood to sidetrack the investigation. Julio will fall into total despair for the death of his sister, and from the first moment he will be convinced that it was not an accident.

Meanwhile, the moment of Diego and Alicia’s wedding is approaching: the latter increasingly pressed by Julio will decide to write a letter to her boyfriend, to whom she will make it clear that she does not want to have him by her side. Finally, lmedo will wait for the daughter of the owner of the hotel he has fallen in love with to join him on the train.

Streaming and tv

We have seen the plot of the next episode (the fourth) of Grand Hotel, but where to see it live on TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, will be broadcast in the clear – for free – on Canale 5 from Wednesday 9 June 2021. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free platform MediasetPlay.it. Always on MediasetPlay it will be possible to review the various episodes thanks to the on demand function.