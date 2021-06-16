Grand Hotel – Intrigues and passions streaming and live TV: where to see the second episode of the fiction

Tonight, Wednesday 16 June 2021, on Canale 5 at 21.25 the second episode of the series Grand Hotel – Intrigues and passions will be broadcast, a successful Spanish fiction, set in a luxury hotel in 1905. A story that combines comedy mystery and has been exported to over 30 countries, including France, Iran, Turkey, Uruguay and the United Kingdom. Produced by the Spanish Bambú Producciones, the title has three seasons under its belt and boasts a prominent cast: Pedro Alonso (the legendary Berlin of La casa di carta), Megan Montaner (the most beloved in The Secret), Yon González (The suspect, El internado, The girls at the switchboard), Marta Hazas (Rebel Heart, El internado, Velvet). Where to see the second episode of Grand Hotel – Intrigues and passions on live TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The TV series, as mentioned, airs in the clear – for free – on Canale 5 on Wednesday evening at 9.30 pm starting from 9 June 2021. The second episode airs today, 16 June. Each evening will consist of two episodes. In all, it is 39 episodes divided into three seasons. The first consists of nine episodes.

Grand Hotel live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free platform MediasetPlay.it. Also on MediasetPlay it will be possible to review the various episodes thanks to the on demand function.

Plot

We have seen where to see the second episode of the series on TV and in streaming, but what is the plot? Complicated relationships, loves, lies, secrets and betrayals are the main ingredients of the story that takes the viewer to an era of elegance and nobility, inside the magnificent ‘Grand Hotel’, the historic and iconic ‘Palacio de la Magdalena’, in Santander – for the first time used as a filming location – and in the seductive frames of woods and beaches that surround the spaces. Set in 1905, ‘Grand Hotel – Intrigues and passions’ tells the story of the young man of humble origins, Julio Olmedo. Having reached the Grand Hotel to visit his sister Cristina, who works there as the floor manager, Julio discovers that for over a month no one has known anything. Remaining as a waiter, Julio, while investigating the disappearance of his sister, falls in love with Alicia. She is one of the daughters of Doña Teresa, the owner of the hotel. Together, the two will discover jealously guarded secrets within the walls of the idyllic building.