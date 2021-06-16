Grand Hotel – Intrigues and passions: the previews (plot and cast) of the second episode

Tonight, Wednesday 16 June 2021, on Canale 5 at 21.25 the second episode of the Spanish TV series Grand Hotel – Intrigues and passions, a successful fiction set in a luxury hotel in the early twentieth century, is aired for the first time. A gripping period-drama, where history combines comedy with mystery. Acclaimed by audiences and critics alike, the series has achieved great international success, crossing Spanish borders with various adaptations and re-releases in over 30 countries, including France, Iran, Turkey, Uruguay and the United Kingdom. But let’s see together all the advances in detail on the second episode.

Plot

Complicated relationships, loves, lies, secrets and betrayals are the main ingredients of the story that takes the viewer to an era of elegance and nobility, inside the magnificent Grand Hotel, the historic and iconic ‘Palacio de la Magdalena’, in Santander – for the first time used as a filming location – and in the seductive frames of woods and beaches that surround the spaces. Set in 1905, it is the story of the young man of humble origins, Julio Olmedo, who reached the Grand Hotel to visit his sister Cristina, who works there as the floor manager. Here Julio discovers that no one has known anything for over a month. Remaining as a waiter, Julio investigates the disappearance of his sister and in the meantime falls in love with Alicia, one of the daughters of Dona Teresa, the owner of the hotel. Together, the two will discover the secrets kept within the walls of the building. In the hotel, no one is as it seems, no one is free from suspicion. Everyone seems to be cheating and lying.

Grand Hotel – Intrigues and passions: the previews of the second episode

Each evening, aired on Wednesdays on Channel 5 from 9 June, it is made up of two episodes. The first episode aired today, June 16, during the second episode, is entitled The Golden Knife and sees Detective Ayala continue in his research. A golden knife is suddenly found, hidden under Don Javier’s bed. Angela reports this information to Donna Teresa while Donna Elisa, Marchesa di Vergara and Alfredo’s mother, decides to ask Don Diego for help to find out what Sofia, the future mother of her nephew, is hiding.

In the second episode of the evening of Grand Hotel – Intrigues and passions, entitled The abandoned house, we will witness the death of Pascual at the hands of Diego. The latter asks Alicia to marry, while Belen, pregnant with him, accepts Andres’s marriage proposal. Meanwhile Eugenia gives in to Javier’s attention, but the latter falls in love with Mercedes, Eugenia’s sister, and tries too with her.

Cast: actors and characters

We have seen the previews of the second episode of Grand Hotel, the series produced by the Spanish Bambù Produciones, which already boasts three seasons, but who are the actors of the cast? Among the protagonists we find Pedro Alonso (Berlin from La casa di Carta), Megan Montaner (the most beloved in The Secret), Yon Gonzalez (The Suspect, El internado, The girls at the switchboard), Marta Hazas (Rebel heart, El internado, Velvet). The historical consultant of the series is Juan Jose Luna, current chief curator of the Prado Museum. Below are the main characters and their respective cast actors.