Grand Hotel – Intrigues and passions: the previews (plot and cast) of the fourth episode

Tonight, Saturday 26 June 2021, on Canale 5 at 21.25 the fourth episode of the Spanish TV series Grand Hotel – Intrigues and passions, a successful fiction set in a luxury hotel in the early twentieth century, will be broadcast in first vision. A gripping period-drama, where history combines comedy with mystery. Acclaimed by audiences and critics alike, the series has achieved great international success, crossing Spanish borders with various adaptations and re-releases in over 30 countries, including France, Iran, Turkey, Uruguay and the United Kingdom. But let’s see together all the advances in detail on the fourth episode.

Plot

Complicated relationships, loves, lies, secrets and betrayals are the main ingredients of the story that takes the viewer to an era of elegance and nobility, inside the magnificent Grand Hotel, the historic and iconic ‘Palacio de la Magdalena’, in Santander – for the first time used as a filming location – and in the seductive frames of woods and beaches that surround the spaces. Set in 1905, it is the story of the young man of humble origins, Julio Olmedo, who reached the Grand Hotel to visit his sister Cristina, who works there as the floor manager. Here Julio discovers that no one has known anything for over a month. Remaining as a waiter, Julio investigates the disappearance of his sister and in the meantime falls in love with Alicia, one of the daughters of Dona Teresa, the owner of the hotel. Together, the two will discover the secrets kept within the walls of the building. In the hotel, no one is as it seems, no one is free from suspicion. Everyone seems to be cheating and lying.

Grand Hotel – Intrigues and passions: the previews of the fourth episode

Each evening, aired on Wednesdays on Channel 5 from 9 June, it is made up of two episodes. The first episode aired today, June 26, during the fourth episode, is entitled The stolen letter. Julio reunites with Cristina, his sister, who tells him what happened at the hotel in the last period she worked there. She had come into possession of a letter that would somehow have framed Donna Teresa. Cristina had confided in Diego who, however, tried to kill her.

In the second episode of the evening of the Grand Hotel – Intrigues and passions, entitled The blood of the girl, we first of all witness the killing of Cristina Olmedo. The girl is shot to death with a meat mallet and the body – found by Catalina – is moved by Donna Teresa in order to divert the investigation. Julio is desperate and does not believe the version of the accident. In the meantime, the wedding between Diego and Alicia is approaching, but the girl, urged by Julio’s pressure, decides to write a heartfelt letter to her boyfriend in which she declares that she wants to go her way because she feels too pressured. And Julio is waiting for her at the train.

Cast: actors and characters

We have seen the previews of the fourth episode of Grand Hotel, the series produced by the Spanish Bambù Produciones, which already boasts three seasons, but who are the actors of the cast? Among the protagonists we find Pedro Alonso (Berlin from La casa di Carta), Megan Montaner (the most beloved in The Secret), Yon Gonzalez (The Suspect, El internado, The girls at the switchboard), Marta Hazas (Rebel heart, El internado, Velvet). The historical consultant of the series is Juan Jose Luna, current chief curator of the Prado Museum. Below are the main characters and their respective cast actors.