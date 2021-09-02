Grand Hotel Excelsior: plot, cast and streaming of the film with Adriano Celentano on Rete 4

Tonight, September 2, 2021, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, Grand Hotel Excelsior will be broadcasted, an amusing 1982 comedy directed by Castellano and Pipolo starring Celentano, Verdone, Montesano and Abatantuono and many other great Italian actors. But what is the plot? And the full cast? Below is all the information in detail.

PLOT

The stories of some characters develop inside the Grand Hotel Excelsior. The eclectic and gruff manager of the hotel, Taddeus, great-grandson of the great Zaccarias, whom he venerates as a saint, finds himself involved in the love affairs of Miss Vivaldi, a loyal customer of the hotel who tries in every way to take off his life. Egisto Costanzi, a widower, works as a waiter in the hotel, but, ashamed of his condition, he makes his daughter Adelina, who is studying in a boarding school in Geneva in Switzerland, believe that he is a wealthy businessman who was staying at the hotel at that time. . Burino boxer Pericle Coccia arrives at the hotel together with his manager Bertolazzi to prepare for the match of life against the Italian champion Bruno Bertoni called “Bulldozer”, but Pericle prefers food and women to the hard training he undergoes him. Maria, hotel maid. Among the guests of the hotel there is also the great “Magician of Segrate”, a “homemade” magician, however endowed with great paranormal powers.

GRAND HOTEL EXCELSIOR: THE CAST OF THE FILM

We have seen the plot of Grand Hotel Excelsior, but what is the cast of the film? Below all the actors with their respective roles played:

Adriano Celentano: Taddeus, the director

Enrico Montesano: Egisto Costanzi

Carlo Verdone: Pericle Coccia

Diego Abatantuono: Nicolino, the magician of Segrate

Eleonora Giorgi: Ilde Vivaldi

Aldina Martano: Geneva

Gerry Bruno: the chief of staff

Domenico Adinolfi: Bruno Bertoni known as “Bulldozer”

Tiberio Murgia: the painter

Franco Diogene: the engineer Binotti

Armando Brancia: Bertolazzi, the manager of Pericles

Enzo Andronico: the manager of Bulldozer

Isabella Amadeo: Maria

Andrew Omokaro: Mocambo

Daniela Introini: Adelina

Fernando Cerulli: one of the waiters

Raffaele Di Sipio: Giovanni, the barman

Dino Cassio: the doctor

Paolo Bertinato: Mario Altieri, the playboy

Rita Rusić: Mario’s girlfriend

John Stacy: the hotel doorman

Andrea Azzarito: one of the waiters

Luciano Iannantuoni: the television commentator

Giorgio Vignali: Chef

Claudia Mori: a waitress (cameo)

STREAMING AND TV

Where to see Grand Hotel Excelsior on TV and live streaming? The film will air tonight, September 2, 2021, on Rete 4 starting at 21.20. It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it.