Grand Hotel Excelsior: plot, cast and streaming of the film with Adriano Celentano on Rete 4
Tonight, September 2, 2021, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4, Grand Hotel Excelsior will be broadcasted, an amusing 1982 comedy directed by Castellano and Pipolo starring Celentano, Verdone, Montesano and Abatantuono and many other great Italian actors. But what is the plot? And the full cast? Below is all the information in detail.
PLOT
The stories of some characters develop inside the Grand Hotel Excelsior. The eclectic and gruff manager of the hotel, Taddeus, great-grandson of the great Zaccarias, whom he venerates as a saint, finds himself involved in the love affairs of Miss Vivaldi, a loyal customer of the hotel who tries in every way to take off his life. Egisto Costanzi, a widower, works as a waiter in the hotel, but, ashamed of his condition, he makes his daughter Adelina, who is studying in a boarding school in Geneva in Switzerland, believe that he is a wealthy businessman who was staying at the hotel at that time. . Burino boxer Pericle Coccia arrives at the hotel together with his manager Bertolazzi to prepare for the match of life against the Italian champion Bruno Bertoni called “Bulldozer”, but Pericle prefers food and women to the hard training he undergoes him. Maria, hotel maid. Among the guests of the hotel there is also the great “Magician of Segrate”, a “homemade” magician, however endowed with great paranormal powers.
GRAND HOTEL EXCELSIOR: THE CAST OF THE FILM
We have seen the plot of Grand Hotel Excelsior, but what is the cast of the film? Below all the actors with their respective roles played:
- Adriano Celentano: Taddeus, the director
- Enrico Montesano: Egisto Costanzi
- Carlo Verdone: Pericle Coccia
- Diego Abatantuono: Nicolino, the magician of Segrate
- Eleonora Giorgi: Ilde Vivaldi
- Aldina Martano: Geneva
- Gerry Bruno: the chief of staff
- Domenico Adinolfi: Bruno Bertoni known as “Bulldozer”
- Tiberio Murgia: the painter
- Franco Diogene: the engineer Binotti
- Armando Brancia: Bertolazzi, the manager of Pericles
- Enzo Andronico: the manager of Bulldozer
- Isabella Amadeo: Maria
- Andrew Omokaro: Mocambo
- Daniela Introini: Adelina
- Fernando Cerulli: one of the waiters
- Raffaele Di Sipio: Giovanni, the barman
- Dino Cassio: the doctor
- Paolo Bertinato: Mario Altieri, the playboy
- Rita Rusić: Mario’s girlfriend
- John Stacy: the hotel doorman
- Andrea Azzarito: one of the waiters
- Luciano Iannantuoni: the television commentator
- Giorgio Vignali: Chef
- Claudia Mori: a waitress (cameo)
STREAMING AND TV
Where to see Grand Hotel Excelsior on TV and live streaming? The film will air tonight, September 2, 2021, on Rete 4 starting at 21.20. It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it.
