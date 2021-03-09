Negotiations had been going on for several weeks, but it has been official since Saturday. “The Grand-Est pact” becomes the second proposal on the left to face, in June, the outgoing president of the region Jean Rottner (LR-UDI), but also the extreme right, whose weight weighs heavily in the region. In 2015, Florian Philippot (FN) came first in the first round with more than 36% of the vote, well ahead of the right of Philippe Richert (LR), at 25%. This second call brings together EELV, the PS and the PCF, as well as Cap Écologie, Génération Écologie and the Mouvement des progressistes. “This is not a political agreement between parties, but a process of rallying around six formations”, explains the PCF leader for the regional elections, Hulliya Turan.

An approach that was not won in advance. Since October 2020, EELV has been relying on an autonomous list headed by Éliane Romani, a former deputy mayor of Thionville. Several factors have played to get environmentalists to give up going it alone, including a poll commissioned by “The Republicans”. This investigation placed their list at the back of the peloton of large formations, behind the right, the extreme right, the left around Aurélie Filippetti and LaREM. The dynamics of rallying on the left which allowed EELV to win a large city like Strasbourg in the last municipal elections also weighed in the balance, as did the negotiations at the national level. In their appeal on Saturday, the signatories of the “Grand-Est pact” take up the major themes that prevailed on the left, during the elections in March and June 2020: “Prevent climate catastrophe, rebuild society, and repair the health, economic and social crisis. “

“Delete the RN from the region”

Themes close to those of the “Unpublished Appeal”, launched in mid-December by the former Minister of Culture of François Hollande, Aurélie Filippetti, and two other left-wing elected officials – Caroline Fiat, rebellious French MP from Meurthe-et- Moselle, and Pernelle Richardot, deputy mayor of Strasbourg, number 3 of the PS. The three elected have set themselves the objective of constituting a single list around “Social, popular and democratic ecology”. With a method: “Put the left in motion, while transcending the parties”, according to the formula of Pernelle Richardot. Many elected representatives of the PS, such as Catherine Trautmann, at the head of the Strasbourg socialists, and several federal secretaries from the Grand-Est have signed the appeal of Aurélie Filippetti, as well as elected PCF, even if some confess today “To have made a mistake”.

Three months after this first invitation to the gathering, “A lot of people tell us that they weren’t going to vote anymore because the left was divided, but that our initiative made them want to go again. There is a real demand ”, Caroline Fiat believes. According to MEP FI, ​​the final goal is “To erase the RN of the region and to arrive in the first two in the first round, so as to have as many elected officials as possible in the second”. Webinars organized every Thursday “Allowed the FI and PS militants, who tended to look at each other like faience dogs, to see that they had many common ways of seeing things. We talk to each other, we don’t send anathemas, it’s exciting ”, assures Pernelle Richardot, for whom the major challenges of the region concern the deindustrialisation and desertification of the territories, the difficulties of young people, mobility and health. In April, at the height of the pandemic, the words of the director of the regional health agency, announcing that there was no ” no reason ” not to continue closing beds and abolishing posts at the Nancy CHRU, had raised an outcry.

Fertile model

Will the two calls for the rally on the left converge to end up with a single common list? According to several participants in the latest negotiations between EELV, PS and PCF, nothing stands in the way. Especially since, faced with a well-established right and an always threatening far right, no one on the left really has the choice to play the division. Still according to the Ifop poll, and even if it must be taken with caution, the current president of the region, Jean Rottner, would come first in the first round. The words of this doctor denouncing a “State scandal” on the occasion of the failures of the vaccination make very improbable a future reconciliation with the presidential party. LaREM, in fourth position, would seek a new head of the list, benefiting from a better regional anchoring than the current Bérangère Abba, Secretary of State for Biodiversity. “The unpublished call” would turn, on its own, to third place, with good notoriety for Aurélie Filippetti. The merger of the two calls to the left leading to a common list headed by the former Minister of Culture – no one seems to see any major objection to it for the moment – could serve as a fruitful model for other electoral events, on condition of succeeding in silencing the old rivalries between a dozen organizations which have often been adversaries.