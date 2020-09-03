From the introduction, we are struck by Ladies, eponymous title from Grand Corps Malade’s new album. This hymn to women, to the necessary freedom of half the sky, moves with its gravity speckled with lightness. The poet of 93 chants in all simplicity: “What if I enjoy with both eyes when you swing your body / I also applaud with both hands when you swing your pork.” “

Each of the nine other tracks summons a female voice – singer, slammer, fortune teller… With the Berthollet sisters, of classical training, it is the instrumental “song” which further enriches the palette, Camille (cello) and Julie (violin) sublimating the melody. Véronique Sanson, who had taken Grand Corps Malade under her wing as soon as they met, shows her maturity at the same time as her heartfelt sensitivity.

But I love you, engraved with Camille Lellouche, is already gold single even before the release of the disc, on September 11th. And surpassed 27 million views on YouTube. Mosimann entirely composed this luminous 7 e album produced by the faithful Jean-Rachid. With a science of electro that finely combines programming, sampling, pop rock, classical strings, hip-hop … Not to mention this hypnotic piano that shivers with us, when the tightrope walker of the slam confides: “You are our muses, our influences, our motivation and our vices / You are Simone Veil, Marie Curie, Rosa Parks, Angela Davis. “

What guided the choice of your guests? How did you know the young Manon and Alicia, who can be heard by your side respectively on Confined and on Children of disorder?

Grand Corps Malade The common thread of the album is eclecticism, in terms of generations (as far as my guests are concerned), as well as style, artistic mixing … Manon, the youngest on the record, won, at 14 years, the Slam contest at school, of which I am the sponsor. I am happy that she participated in my record.

As for Alicia, I discovered her on YouTube, where she had posted her song about violence against women, Édémwa (“Help me”). I was even more impressed when I found out that she had written and composed it on her own, when she was only 17 years old. Children of disorder reflects a social concern that we have in common.

In For 24 hours, you reverse, with singer Suzane, the male-female roles. You: “I will go out in a skirt for a few moments in transport / To understand the essence of the hashtag Balance your pig. “ And she : “I’ll put my hand on my ass / To a heavy friend / So that he finally understands / That it’s not very glamorous.” “

Grand Corps Malade I discovered Suzane in 2019, at the Francofolies de La Réunion. In 2020, she took home the stage reveal of the year victory. By reversing our roles, we hope to stimulate awareness, without teaching a lesson, but with humor. I join my voice to those of women who denounce their condition, because it is essential that men clearly engage on this issue. One way, in my opinion, to strengthen the legitimacy of this struggle, which is eminently universal.

How do you feel about the unpunished police violence, against which, for example, Black Lives Matter in the United States and, in France, the committee in support of Adama Traoré are mobilized?

Grand Corps Malade There is, unfortunately, police violence, although this is often denied. Recognizing these facts, in addition to doing justice to the victims, would distinguish and salute the Republican police. The latter, I am convinced, constitute the majority, but they must face the amalgamation which puts them in the same bag as the followers of violence. The distrust of the population towards the police force will remain as long as the offenses and crimes committed by unworthy cops are not condemned. We can see that the state protects black sheep. I therefore support the mobilizations led by Black Lives Matter or the collective # LaVéritépourAdama.

At the beginning of 2017, you signed the appeal launched, following the death of Adama Traoré, by personalities against the impunity of police violence …

Grand Corps Malade Just is the fight of Assa Traoré, her older sister, and all her family in their desire for justice and truth. Obviously, the investigation had been quite botched. New expertises contradict the first conclusions, which did not question the gendarmes accused and which had decided the magistrates in charge of the investigation to close the investigations. Doing justice to Adama Traoré and the procession of victims of police violence would be doing justice to the Republic.

Isn’t it urgent to tackle another problem head-on: the situation of people with disabilities?

Grand Corps Malade Exactly. For some people, such as those in wheelchairs, the situation is extremely critical. Only 3% of Parisian metros are accessible to them. There is a dire lack of parking spaces for people with reduced mobility. The most obvious, and where France is making very little progress, is access for everyone to the public highway.

The condition for people with mental health problems is also severe. The number of structures that can accommodate people with autism or other disorders is woefully insufficient. In my opinion, the only efficient way to counter exclusion is not ghettoization, but reception from an early age in schools, with the help of school assistants. The State must therefore provide the means. This would allow everyone, including the able-bodied, to learn to manage this difference, to understand it and thus avoid clumsiness.

Very early on, I found mixing to be normal, because I was living a cosmopolitan social reality in Saint-Denis. Likewise, if disability were present at school, at work, etc., and if real awareness was raised, it would not be stigmatized, at least not at the level where it is.

In Side effects, magnificent title that you uploaded in April, you state: “We suddenly recognize those who help us to live / When the State suffocates all our public services / Those who clean the streets, who transport and who deliver / We rediscover the transparencies of the Republic …”

Grand Corps Malade Yes, the confinement has highlighted the importance of those who are considered to be “little people”, who nevertheless exercise essential professions for the whole of society and who should benefit as quickly as possible from a revaluation. With courage, they went into contact with people, continued their work in perilous conditions, risking their health, their life. They should not be forgotten.