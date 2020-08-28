In the first half of the financial year, the residential real estate group Grand City Properties (GCP) achieved good results and exceeded the expectations of several analysts. By Ralf Witzler, Euro am Sonntag

Business development was largely unaffected by the pandemic. The company has succeeded in improving the quality of the property portfolio – on the one hand by increasing rents, on the other hand by reducing the vacancy rate. Funds from Operations (FFO), an important earnings figure for the industry, increased by two percent compared to the same period in the previous year. Recent acquisitions in London are just as positive. If you consider existing sales predominantly in North Rhine-Westphalia, on the other hand, the company strengthens its position abroad. This makes Grand City Properties more independent of the German market that has dominated the portfolio up to now.



Diversify: The ongoing increase in portfolio quality make GCP a buy for long-term investors.