That Max Verstappen is a rare champion we certainly do not find out today. Drivers of this caliber ‘call’ records, sometimes stubbornly chasing them. And often they succeed. For example, in Imola the world champion got another Grand Chelem after that of 2021 in Austria. Conquering pole position, fastest lap and victory without ever giving up the lead, Verstappen has risen to two Grand Chelems in his career: no one in the history of Formula 1 had ever succeeded before the age of 25.

Verstappen achieved this milestone at 24 years, seven months and two days. Until the Imola Grand Prix, the record for ‘earliness’ belonged to Sebastian Vettel, who at Suzuka 2012 was 25 years, three months and 13 days. Michael is also on the podium of this ranking Schumacher (25 years, five months and 16 days at the 1994 Montreal Grand Prix).

The primacy linked to the double Grand Chelem is added to others record of Super Max, who made his F1 debut as a minor (17 years and three days) in the 2014 Japanese GP tests on the Toro Rosso, and is the youngest to have made his debut, reached the points and finally won in a Grand Prix (at Montmeló, in 2016, at only 18 years, seven months and 15 days). Max, who already holds the title of youngest driver with a Grand Chelem, is missing only one record of earliness: that of the youngest world champion. It is, and will be for years to come, by Vettel. Even a cannibal can leave something to others.