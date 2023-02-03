In the last 20 years, Formula 1 has accustomed us to great winning cycles, lasting several consecutive seasons and which have allowed drivers and teams to disintegrate many of the historical records of this sport. The pairings Schumacher-Ferrari, Vettel-Red Bull and Hamilton-Mercedes have literally rewritten pages and pages of records and Max Verstappen and Red Bull are proposing to do the same in the coming years. Yet, going to browse through the history almanacs of F1, there is a record that even dates back to 58 years ago and which is probably destined to last a very long time. It’s about the number of Grand Chelems achieved in career.

The Gran Chelem is one of the hardest goals ever to achieve in a race weekend. To achieve it you need to obtain pole position, victory, fastest lap and be in the lead at the finish line in each round of the race. It is no coincidence that only 26 drivers have managed to hit at least one in the history of F1. To give an idea of ​​how small this number is, the number of pilots who have been crowned world champions is much higher: 34. In 2022 there were two pilots capable of hitting a Grand Chelem: Charles LeclercAustralia, e Max Verstappen, in Imola. For the Dutchman it was the second Grand Chelem of his career after the one obtained in 2021 in the Austrian GP.

However, the record holder of this particular ranking is Jim Clark. The Scottish phenomenon, in fact, has collected well eight throughout his F1 career. Lewis Hamilton, second, stopped at six and hasn’t been able to hit any since after 2019. At five, however, there are Alberto Ascari and Michael Schumacher. The impressive fact, reported to Clark, is that he won his eight Grand Chelems in just 72 races played in his career: an impressive result. Clark signed all of his Grand Chelems between 1962 and 1965, during which time he also claimed his two world titles as well as a second and third place in the championship. In those four years only the precarious reliability of Lotus prevented him from signing an incredible poker of consecutive world titles, in one of the most spectacular, exciting and dangerous eras in the history of motorsport.