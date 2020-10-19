new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address through video conference at 7:30 pm today in the inaugural program of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020. In the last 15 years, the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting has paved the way to face the biggest challenges emerging in the field of health and development.

The Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020 will be organized through virtual medium from today to October 21. It aims to bring together leading scientists and policy makers from around the world on one platform to further deepen scientific partnership to address emerging health challenges. Special emphasis will be on Kovid-19 with ‘India for the World’.

Through this program, well-known scientists and researchers along with world leaders will discuss. At the heart of the churn will be the main priorities and challenges emerging in the management of Kovid-19 to pursue the sustainable development goal after the epidemic.

The three-day event will feature leaders’ talks, panel discussions and informal discussions on a variety of topics including scientific intervention in the fight against pandemics, management of pandemics and promoting the implementation and development of global measures to fight pandemics and upcoming potential epidemics. Huh. 1600 participants from about 40 countries are expected to attend this annual meeting.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation co-hosted the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020 to be held for the purpose of international development, Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, Indian Council of Medical Research and NITI Aayog as well as Grand Challenges Canada and United States agency will do. Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Science and Technology and Earth Sciences will be the opening address. Mr. Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will begin the overall discussion.

Grand Challenges India was established in 2012 in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and the Bill and Milinda Gates Foundation. Later, Welcome was also included as a partner. Grand Challenges India works in priority areas of health and development including agriculture, nutrition, hygiene, maternal and child health and communicable diseases etc.