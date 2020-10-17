On Saturday, the Election Manifesto was released (resolution letter) in the Grand Alliance regarding the Bihar assembly elections. On this occasion, besides RJD Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, all the prominent leaders of the alliance’s constituents were present. Issuing the manifesto, Tejashwi Yadav said that not a single food processing center was opened in the state. The biggest emphasis in the Grand Alliance manifesto is to remove unemployment. Tejashwi Yadav once again reiterated that if he comes to the government, the first decision from his pen will be that 10 lakh unemployed will be given solid government jobs. He said that all the people are saying from where 10 lakh jobs will come. Four lakh jobs are vacant in the Bihar government itself. These jobs are in the Education Department and the Police Department.On this occasion, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that this election is for new faith versus Hindu-Muslim. Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi have hit Bihar’s back. Bihar can accept everything but not cheat.

Highlights of the Grand Alliance’s resolution letter:

1. Will give 10 lakh permanent jobs as soon as coming to power. This decision will be taken in the very first meeting of the government to be formed.

2. No application fee will be charged from students for reinstatement in government job.

3. Karpoori Shramveer Support Center will be built in the state. Where the migrant and his family will get help from the Bihar government during any disaster.

4. Under MNREGA, provision of work per person instead of per family, guarantee of minimum wage and 100 to 200 days of working day will be made. Urban employment scheme will also be made on the lines of MNREGA.

5. The policy of equal pay equal work will be implemented after permanent termination of contractual teachers. Privatization will be done in all departments. Also, permanent and regular jobs will be arranged.

6. The new contributory pension scheme implemented in the state from the year 2005 will be discontinued and the old pension scheme will be implemented like before.

7. Expansion in the rights of executive assistants, numeric volunteers, librarians, Anganwadi servants and assistants, hope workers, mid-day kitchen workers, villagers, doctors, livelihoods and sisters. It will be started by doubling the existing honorarium of Asha workers, Anganwadi servants and assistants, slaughtermen and providing regular salary / jobs to livelihoods.

8. Career The cadre of Self Help Group will be fixed. The honorarium of the current rate of sustenance cadre will be doubled. All cadres will get an honorarium of at least Rs 4000 per month.