The Herbalife Gran Canaria debuted in the Euroleague in the 2018-19 season and could be two victories away from returning to the European elite, with the permission of Valencia Basket. The taronja team must qualify among the top eight to retain its place in the Euroleague next year and one of the two direct tickets from the Eurocup depends on that. Therefore, if Valencia beat Baskonia this Thursday (21:00, Dazn) and Real Madrid and / or Zenit lose a game of those that remain, only the Eurocup champion will go, because the taronja group would stay the other square. But if he does not succeed and is left out of the playoff, the two finalists of the second European competition will go.

Hence, Granca, which this Tuesday begins its semifinal in Monaco (7:00 p.m., Dazn), do not know yet what you have to do to return to the Euroleague. It could be enough to win two games against the Principality team … or not, and have to be proclaimed champion (in the other series, the favorite, Virtus Bologna, is measured against Unics Kazan). Those of Fisac dispute their third semi-final of the Eurocup (in 2015 they played the final) against a debutant Monaco, who has had a great season with Lessort, Gray and Knight at the helm.

With the expansion to 18 teams, the Euroleague ended the places granted by some domestic leagues (Bundesliga, VTB, Adriatic League and ACB) for the champion or for the best classified without a fixed license. This is the way sneak in the competition the Granca three seasons ago, the last with 16 teams, but Euroleague goal in the medium term is create a tournament with promotions and relegation from the Eurocup.

Participants have increased, but so have fixed licenses. To the eleven teams that already had it (Madrid, Barça, Baskonia, CSKA, Efes, Fenerbahçe, Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, Zalgiris, Milan and Maccabi) Bayern Munich and Asvel Villeurbanne will join next season, as agreed by the ECA (Euroleague Commercial Assets) in November. In addition, Alba Berlin has secured a place for the next two seasons, so there would already be 14 fixed teams. There would be, therefore, four places available. Two of them would go to the Eurocup champion and the runner-up in this competition or Valencia Basket if he manages to get into the playoff. The Euroleague would reserve two invitations, although one of them would go (almost certainly) for a team from the Adriatic League (Red Star or Partizan Belgrade) and the other could end up in Russia.