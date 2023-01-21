With the official announcement of GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Risingthe time has come for cygames And ARC SYSTEM WORKS to say hello to the previous iteration of the game. Out with the old, in with the new. Precisely for this reason, the companies have announced that the final update of GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus (version 2.85) this will be launched January 24th.
Let’s see the details of the upcoming update!
Ver 2.85 update
- Minor gameplay fixes
- Adjustments for some characters
- Boss music from RPG Mode will be added to Music Select for standard matches
GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Blitz
- GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Blitz scheduled to run until June
- Conclusion of the Boss Battle Time Attack
Tournament
- Qualifying round: 11 February
- Final Round: February 25th
- Prize: 1 million yen
Source: cygames, ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu
