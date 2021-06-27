Cygames is ARC SYSTEM WORKS announce that the DLC fighter Seox will be released next July 13, together with the two new stages Celestial View is Abyss. Let’s see a little introduction of it!

Seox Sixth of the Eternals and master of the claw, he takes down his opponents with unmatched speed. Wounded by fate, he wears many masks, both physical and emotional, to obscure his true feelings. But that doesn’t stop him from moving forward on his journey. He would venture to the ends of the heavens, as long as one day he is able to be reunited with the person most dear to him. Additional Character – Seox (6.99 € / 6.99 $ / 880 Yen) Unlock the playable character Seox. Includes other additional content, including a special lobby avatar dedicated to the fighter: Playable Character – Seox

Lobby Avatar (x1)

Character Icon (x1)

Additional quest in RPG mode (x2)

Serial key for the original Granblue Fantasy (PS4 version only)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus Bonus SSR Character Weapon Draw Ticket

“Seox” sticker

GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus is currently available on PlayStation 4 is PC Street Steam. Below you can admire all the recently released dedicated multimedia material!

GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus – Seox Trailer

