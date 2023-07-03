ARC SYSTEM WORKS announces that Nier (from Granblue Fantasynot from the SQUARE ENIX game of the same name) will be added to the roster of GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Risingnew version of the fighting game based on the popular IP of cygames.

Nier can summon the primal beast Death to fight alongside him in battle. His voice will be that of Jenny Yokobori in the English dub, as well as by Noriko Shitaya in the Japanese one.

We remind you that GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising will be available later this year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steamwe see below the teaser trailer of Nier.

Nier teaser trailer

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu