Cygames And ARC SYSTEM WORKS they announce new characters for the first Character Pass Of GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising. Among these the now famous one certainly stands out 2Bprotagonist of NieR:Automata Of SQUARE ENIX And PlatinumGames. Together with her, the characters of Vain And Beatrix. Finally, a release date is provided for Luciliuswhich will arrive alongside update 1.10 next January 16, 2024.

2B will arrive at the end of February, while Vain will be released in April and Beatrix in May. They will be joined by two characters not yet announced in August and October. GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

GRANBLUE FANTASY Versus Rising – 2B teaser trailer

Lucilius gameplay trailer

Yukichi Lobby Avatar trailer

Source: Cygames Street Gematsu