CyGames has published a sort of roadmap of the updates scheduled for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Risingwhich will affect different aspects of the gameplay in terms of improvements and changes to be made, between balance and game dynamics.

The development team has mentioned changes to about ten mechanics of the game, so much so that they report that the next beta of the fighting game could almost seem like a different title.

Something about these changes can be learned by watching the new video published by the developers and visible above.

Among the major changes are several elements aimed at modifying the balance, but there are also some changes related to the gameplay mechanics themselves.