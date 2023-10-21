CyGames has published a sort of roadmap of the updates scheduled for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Risingwhich will affect different aspects of the gameplay in terms of improvements and changes to be made, between balance and game dynamics.
The development team has mentioned changes to about ten mechanics of the game, so much so that they report that the next beta of the fighting game could almost seem like a different title.
Something about these changes can be learned by watching the new video published by the developers and visible above.
Among the major changes are several elements aimed at modifying the balance, but there are also some changes related to the gameplay mechanics themselves.
A first list of updates
Among these, we find some main points:
- Plus Kills can be used as in Versus, without penalty on the bar
- Major changes to Ultimate Kills that will cost 50% SBA to activate
- Changes to running attacks, with differences based on the speed applied
- Changes to projections, with different timing requirements making launches more difficult
- You take more damage when you have less BP available, with reductions now occurring in other situations as well
- Changes to Raging Strike, Brave Counter, Skybound Art
In short, the differences should be many and should be seen starting from the next beta. Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is a sort of sequel to Granblue Fantasy Versus, a fighting game based on the fantasy franchise.
The release date is set for November 20, 2023 on PC and PlayStation.
