After 2B's debut from NieR: Automata, the cast of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will soon expand with two more playable characters, namely Vane and Beatrix. Today Cygames released a trailer featuring both fighters and their release periods. The first will debut at the beginning of April, while Beatrix will be available towards the end of May.
Vane is a knight who uses a longaxe to perform powerful long-range slashes. Furthermore, he has defensive skills that allow him to resist incoming blows and initiate counterattacks. Beatrix, on the other hand, is a fierce swordswoman characterized by an aggressive playing style and her weapon Embrasque gains greater power as the situation becomes more critical.
Both characters are part of Character Pass 1
Both Vane and Beatrix are part of the Character Pass 1 of Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising sold separately at the price of 34.99 euros and included in the Deluxe Edition of the game. Alternatively, it will be possible to purchase them separately at the price of 7.99 euros each.
The Character Pass also includes bonus fighters Lucilius (already available), 2B (already available) and two others yet to be revealed that will be released between August and October 2024. These are not the only new features for fans of the Granblue Fantasy franchise. In fact, today Cygames also revealed the new features arriving with the March, April and May updates of Granblue Fantasy: Relink.
