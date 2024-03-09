After 2B's debut from NieR: Automata, the cast of Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will soon expand with two more playable characters, namely Vane and Beatrix. Today Cygames released a trailer featuring both fighters and their release periods. The first will debut at the beginning of April, while Beatrix will be available towards the end of May.

Vane is a knight who uses a longaxe to perform powerful long-range slashes. Furthermore, he has defensive skills that allow him to resist incoming blows and initiate counterattacks. Beatrix, on the other hand, is a fierce swordswoman characterized by an aggressive playing style and her weapon Embrasque gains greater power as the situation becomes more critical.