Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising presents itself as an improved and renewed version of its predecessor, offering fighting game fans a new opportunity to immerse themselves in a fascinating world full of challenges. Developed by Arc System Works, known for notable titles such as the Guilty Gear series, this one-on-one fighting game seeks to build on the story and characters of the first Granblue Fantasy Versus, integrating and refining the simplified gameplay mechanics introduced in its predecessor and Guilty Gear Strive. Rising's character roster of 28 distinct fighters (more to come in the future, for a fee), each featuring a weapon of choice and a unique fighting style, is one of the game's strong points. The ease with which you can switch between characters, thanks to an incredibly accessible control system, makes the gaming experience fluid and dynamic. Each fighter has the same number of special moves, easily performed through a simple combination of buttons.

From a mechanical point of view, Rising stands out as a game that is easy to learn but difficult to master. The balance between accessibility for beginners and depth for more experienced players is well-calibrated, offering continuous challenges through the introduction of new mechanics such as guard breaks and defensive counters. The game feels more aggressive than its predecessor, with a greater emphasis on fast-paced, impactful action, which may not be to everyone's taste, but overall helps create a more satisfying gaming experience. Another noteworthy aspect is the netcode rollback, a significant improvement over its predecessor, which guarantees a smoother and more responsive online experience. While we encountered some unstable connections during testing, Rising's online functionality clearly surpasses that of its predecessor, helping to create a more robust and active player base.

On the other hand, the game suffers from an uninvolving story mode and has some uncertainty in offering a satisfactory pace to the single player mode par excellence, resulting in a less impactful release compared to other prominent titles of the genre. The story mode, although well narrated and set in an interesting fantasy world, is predictable and, in some places, boring. Net of this lack, which is accompanied by the absence of texts in Italian, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising represents a step forward compared to its predecessor, offering splendid graphics and engaging gameplay. While it may not appeal to more experienced players in the genre due to some of its limitations, it is certainly a worthwhile title for fans of the series and those looking for a more accessible and less challenging combat experience.

Format: PC, PS4, PS5 (tested version) publisher: Cygames Developer: Arc System Works Vote: 8/10